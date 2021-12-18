Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously voted to opt-in to participate in nationwide opioid settlements.
The Kansas Attorney General’s office has been investigating and litigating claims related to business practices of companies involved in manufacturing, distributing, and sales of prescription opioid medications. According to the attorney general’s office, these practices led to overprescribing, caused addiction and harmed Kansas citizens.
By opting in, Riley County is joining the statewide lawsuit against drug manufacturers but will not take any action itself.
“We’re dealing with the settlement administration, and we’re doing that through the Kansas attorney general,” Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman said. “We’re not going to try anything. We’re not going to file a suit.”
He said the county is opting in because the more counties that opt in, the more funds the defendants will have to put into the settlement.
Holeman said the lawsuit will allow for funds to be given to counties to address opioid issues in their communities.
“There is no real reason that I’ve seen to not opt-in if there’s an opportunity to get part of these funds,” Holeman said.
In other business:
Commissioners approved allowing the Riley County Health Department to apply for the Early Childhood Block Grant. The funds are used for the Raising Riley program. The county is seeking $835,096 for the fiscal year 2023; for the fiscal year 2022, the health department got $756,386 in funding.
Riley County Health director Julie Gibbs said the funding is for the whole program, including scholarships, literacy programs and funding to pay staff.