Riley County commissioners on Thursday upheld the removal of a mask requirement for unvaccinated employees.
The commission voted 2-1 to approve the Feb. 15 update to COVID guidelines for county employees enacted by a panel of county health officials. The guidelines maintains the mask requirement for those exposed or with a positive COVID test. Commissioners Greg McKinley and Kathryn Focke voted for the change, and commissioner John Ford voted against it.
Ford said he had an issue with the mask requirement for exposures because “we have no way of determining who has been exposed and who has not been exposed.”
“I think at this point in time, I don’t want sick people running around. So obviously we still need to have some protocol, with how to deal with people that test positive.”
Focke said she voted for the policy to be consistent with Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines.
In other business, multiple officials updated commissioners on their respective departments.
Register of Deeds Amy Manges gave commissioners an end-of-year review for 2021.
Manges reported the county had $719.5 million in total mortgage amount, which means the number of dollars residents borrowed to purchase homes. In 2020, that number was $649.7 million.
Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson told commissioners because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county continues to be backlogged on court cases. Wilkerson said he doesn’t expect courts to return to normal levels for another 8 to 12 months.
Corey Meyer, IT/GIS director, told commissioners that updates to the county website launched on Feb. 10. Meyer also told commissioners he wants to purchase more laptops and PCs for the county before Dell raises prices. Meyer said prices would increase by 10% to 15% in April or May.
The number of computers and cost is unknown. Meyer said he plans to bring that to commissioners next month.
Shelly Williams, community corrections director, told commissioners the department got $50,000 more than it expected from a federal grant for a drug treatment court program. The total amount is about $550,000 from the Department of Justice.
The program is meant to help non-violent drug offenders with alcohol and other drug dependency problems remain sober. This could include criminal offenders, juvenile offenders, and parents with pending child welfare cases.
Williams said the first two drug court cases, which would be confidential, are expected Wednesday with Judge Kendra Lewison.