Riley County will hire a temporary employee to help with the Manhattan-Ogden school board primary election this August.
Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved hiring a person to fill a position to help with the primary election Aug 3.
“We had not geared up the temporary staff for the primary election because typically we do not have a primary election (for city and school),” said county clerk Rich Vargo. “But this year we do have one so we are asking to fill one.”
The last time one happened for USD 383 was February 1995 when 10 candidates ran. The last primaries overall happened in 2005 with the Manhattan City Commission and Riley County school board races.
Vargo said the county has money available in the 2021 budget to pay the part-time employee, who would make $9.21 an hour. The county will hire a total of four people to help with the election, but the county wants to fill one of the positions as early as this month.
Ten people are running for three open seats on the USD 383 school board, triggering a primary.
The race for the Manhattan City Commission will carry on without a primary.
Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said last week that his staff is working on cost estimates for the primary. He said the school district will cover the cost of the primary.
The general election will be Nov. 2.