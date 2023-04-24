The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to start building two roundabouts on U.S. Highway 24 in spring 2025.
In preparation for that, Riley County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved hiring Benesch to develop a design for the reconstruction of Marlatt Avenue, a likely detour route during construction.
The design firm estimated reconstruction plans would cost $658,000, including fees for the company’s work.
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is planning the construction of roundabouts at the intersections of US-24 and Kansas Highway 13 and US-24 and Kansas Highway 113 that will be built simultaneously in spring 2025, Ellermann said. KDOT’s plan is to close those roads and detour traffic to Tuttle Creek Boulevard, Fort Riley Boulevard and Seth Child Road.
However, Ellermann anticipates the detoured traffic will actually use Marlatt Avenue. In past constructions when Marlatt Avenue was used as a detour, the street experienced backed up traffic during peak hours, said Ellermann. He said a large reason for this was because of drivers attempting to turn left from Marlatt Avenue onto College Avenue or Browning Avenue.
Ellermann’s recommendation to avoid this is installing left turn lanes on Marlatt Avenue.
Riley County’s list for sales tax-funded projects includes reconstructing Marlatt Avenue from Denison to Browning. With the approval and adjustment of planned projects, construction will start as soon as possible.
The Manhattan city government has shown interest in partnering with the county on this project by continuing the construction from Browning to Seth Child, Ellermann said.
Riley County appraiser Anna Burson also announced officials will mail personal property valuations on May 1, and people must file appeals by May 15.