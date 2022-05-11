Riley County health officials said the county has seen no issues related to the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, even though the Food and Drug Administration announced it was limiting the use of that vaccine because of adverse reactions.
The Riley County Health Department said it wasn’t aware of any blood clots or adverse reactions associated with doses given by the department.
The county will continue to give the J&J vaccine despite what the FDA says is the potential for blood clots. Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said officials believe the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks in most cases.
The FDA last week announced it would limit the J&J vaccine to people 18 and older who:
Had a severe reaction after an mRNA vaccine or severe allergic reaction to an ingredient in Pfizer or Moderna.
Would remain unvaccinated because of limited access to Pfizer or Moderna.
Choose the J&J vaccine, despite safety concerns.
Blood clots are considered rare, and federal scientists has identified 60 cases, including nine that were fatal as of mid-March. That amounts to one blood clot case per 3.32 million J&J shots administered.
The factors that put an individual at risk for thrombocytopenia syndrome, a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots combined with low blood platelets following the J&J shots, remain unknown.
The health department offers Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines and plans to continue to offer J&J until July 9. Riley County has administered 388 doses of the J&J vaccine, 34,748 of Moderna and 3,602 of Pfizer.
COVID vaccines are available for free at the department’s health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.