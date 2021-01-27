Riley County officials on Wednesday confirmed 59 new coronavirus cases since Monday and said Tuesday’s vaccination clinic for senior citizens went smoothly.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Riley County remains at 30, with 295 active cases, officials said.
The total cases since the pandemic began in March is 5,886. The county has recorded 20 recoveries since Monday. The 18-24 age group saw the biggest increase, with 21 of those 59 new cases reported since Monday.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday in Manhattan went much more smoothly than the first clinic last Thursday. That event had problems with parking and crowding, and some people who’d been told to attend were turned away and then later asked to come back.
She said all the people who were turned away on Thursday were invited back for Tuesday’s clinic.
Tuesday’s clinic had significantly fewer people than last Thursday. The department vaccinated 1,000 last Thursday and 381 on Tuesday.
Officials had people go to the Bill Snyder Family Stadium parking lot to complete paperwork before going to the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters to get their vaccination.
“(After the clinic) I got off the phone with a 91-year-old who said they had a great experience getting their vaccination,” Massimi said.
As of Wednesday, Ascension Via Christi Hospital had 11 positive patients with three in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 3,262 cases, 96 deaths and 151 hospitalizations since Monday. Since the pandemic began, KDHE had reported 272,517 cases, 3,718 deaths and 8,268 hospitalizations.
Geary County recorded 73 cases since Monday for a total of 2,692. Pottawatomie County reported 23 new cases for a total of 1,472.