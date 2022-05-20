Riley County health officials are encouraging parents to have their children get COVID vaccine boosters.
Earlier this week, the Federal Drug Administration authorized the use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.
The booster dose may now be given to children in that age range if at least five months have passed since the previous dose. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for young children.
“Over 18 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to children ages 5 to 11, so far,” Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, said in a written statement. “I encourage parents to keep their children up-to-date with all recommended vaccines and boosters to protect their health and safety. Summer is a great time to get caught up, so kids are ready for school in the fall.”
Riley County recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases from May 7-13, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The incident rate per 100,000 people is 35, putting Riley County in the moderate incidence category, which 10-49 cases per 100,000. The levels are low (less than 10), moderate, substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).
Geary County, with 12 cases, also reached the moderate level with 37.9 per 100,000.
Pottawatomie County, with 25 cases, had 102.5 per 100,000 and Wabaunsee County, with seven cases, had 101 per 100,000, putting both counties in the highest level.
There have been a total of 13,740 COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths in Riley County as of Wednesday. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan wasn’t caring for any COVID-positive patients as of Friday afternoon.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
A parent or legal guardian must be present for children under 18.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has changed its update schedule to Wednesdays. The next report will be published May 25.