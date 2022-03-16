Riley County officials say increased material prices have started to affect a variety of budgets.
Officials discussed the issue Monday at a luncheon.
Riley County EMS Director David Adams said oxygen bottles have doubled in price, jumping from $400 or $500 per month to close to $1,000 per month. Adams said some medications he has on hand like prefilled syringes are running out, requiring emregency workers to draw medications out of vial, which uses more needles, syringes and other one-time-use equipment.
Michael Boller, Riley County noxious weed director, said prices for the products he uses, including various chemicals, are increasing.
“Do we as a county look at now suspending some things like cost-share for the citizen as opposed to trying to spend a good portion of my budget to fulfill those obligations?” Boller asked. Justin Brenner, assistant director of the noxious weed department, said cost-share gives landowners in Riley County a price break on chemicals.
Commissioner John Ford said everybody else is going the same thing, not just Riley County. “So in some cases, maybe somebody has to make a practical choice of not buying those chemicals for things to make up for something in their own budget,” Ford said.
Riley County Public Works Director John Ellermann said he is bringing two construction projects for bid in the future. But increased costs might force him to delay a construction projects, like asphalt overlay work on McDowell Creek Road and chipseal projects on various county roads.
Fuel prices are affecting public works. Ellermann said his employees are carpooling to save on gas. He reported that gas and diesel prices are putting him $65,000 over his budget, and he could see that increase to $80,000 or $90,000 over for the year with what he budgeted with current prices.
Despite the cost increase, Budget and Finance Officer Tami Robison said there is some good news. She said with federal coronavirus-relief funding, the county recaptured costs by reimbursing salaries that were already budgeted in the past.
“There’s about just under $1.9 million in (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds),” Robison said. “So you do have some funds that will help capture some of those costs. So you’re not going to get in a shortage type situation as long that $1.9 million can absorb all of it.”
Robison also talked about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), another federal COVID-relief fund. She said as long as the county has enough federal money to capture everything they want, that’s where they will have to prioritize their priorities for revenue loss.
Robison said the biggest priority seems to be the EMS dispatch center. “You have a long list, but you just have to determine what your priority is,” Robison said. “Your biggest dollar is going to be that EMS building, which will tell you a lot about what you have leftover after that point.”
According to Robison, the county has identified $9.8 million in revenue loss, meaning lost money the county would have made in 2020 and 2021. The limit for spending ARPA funds on revenue loss is $10 million; the county could also choose to use revenue losses from 2022 and 2023 for those purposes. Robison said it might be better for the county to use that funding for the next two years if there is additional revenue loss which might bump them over the $10 million mark. “Bottom line, you have $10 million you can use in that revenue loss category,” Robison said.
County officials also discussed recruiting and retaining county employees. Elizabeth Ward, human resources director, said the county is not as competitive as an employer as it has traditionally been.
One of the things Ward said the county needs to focus on is retention.
“We’re kind of limited because we started our other employees at a step one or two of our current scale,” Ward said. “How can we then retain our really good quality of employees if we offer a new person more than that person who been there for a year or two years or even three years doing the same similar job?”
County officials want to look at other pay study results from entities like the Manhattan city government and the Riley County Police Department to see what issues they can identify.
Ward said some ideas and solutions to address the problem include looking at total compensation, including salary, flexible week, and other benefits like education reimbursement.
Ford said a large population of the baby boomer generation is moving out of the equation, and there is not enough moving back into it.
Commissioner Greg McKinley said this is a problem that was identified years ago. Ward agreed with McKinley but said the pandemic made it an immediate problem. Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo pointed out that the county could have an outside entity look at the county’s pay for positions.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said she would like to see an outside entity analyze the county instead of spending internal employee time.
Shilo Heger, Riley County Treasurer, said she has stayed consistent with hiring at a step one level but has become increasingly aware that hiring at step one is very hard. “I value my employees tremendously, and I don’t want to lose them, the ones that I have,” Heger said.
Boller said the county should look at leave time after one year, saying county employees get a bump in leave time and then don’t for another decade. He suggested adding a bump in leave at the five-year mark.
Vargo said Ward would bring that discussion to future Riley County meetings.