The Riley County Health Department is offering second boosters for immunocompromised individuals and people over 50.
Residents can receive free boosters from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road. Call 785-565-6560 if you want to schedule an appointment, but an appointment isn’t required.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending a second booster for immunocompromised people and those over the age of 50 who received their initial booster at least four months ago.
The CDC also recommends that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago receive a second booster dose.
The county on Wednesday reported eight cases from March 20 to 26.
The number of new cases increased by five from the previous week.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday had zero patients hospitalized for COVID-19. This continues the recent trend of fewer hospitalizations, including another day of no COVID-positive patients on March 11.
The U.S Department of Health and Human Services has updated its reporting procedures for COVID-19 testing and is no longer providing the rate of positive tests. Labs are no longer required to report negative tests — only positive — which officials said is the same process used for all other infections diseases in the United States.
Because of this, the county will now report cases per 100,000 people. Riley County has about 72,000 residents, so the rate per 100,000 will be higher than the reported case numbers.
For March 20-26, the county had 10.78 cases per 100,000 people. This is an increase from 4.04 per 100,000 reported from March 13 to 19.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has reported 13,454 cases. Of those, eight cases are active, and 79 people have died.
After Friday, KDHE will stop operating its free testing site in Manhattan.
Starting Monday, the grant-funded staff of Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics — Underserved Populations (RADxUp) team, which aims to enhance COVID testing of populations disproportionately affected by the disease, will start providing free tests at 3019 Anderson Ave.
The RADxUp team will offer rapid and PCR testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3019 Anderson Ave. No appointment is needed.
The team also will distribute free take-home tests at 3019 Anderson during the hours of operation. Residents can pick up one kit, which includes two tests, for each member of their household while supplies last.