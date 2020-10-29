Riley County commissioners have decided they won't place a new Riley County Police Department substation inside an Aggieville parking garage.
Commissioners do not want to pursue any more discussions about the creation of the RCPD substation in the Aggieville parking garage that the city government plans to build, county clerk Rich Vargo told The Mercury after the meeting.
"I just don't think that location is going to be adequate," commissioner John Ford told The Mercury after Thursday's meeting.
Riley County commissioners Thursday decided to cancel a meeting with the Manhattan city government about the substation. Employees from both the county and city were scheduled to discuss the substation Thursday afternoon.
The county government pays rent for the current Aggieville substation at 1113 Moro St. Riley County pays $10,500 annually — or $875 per month — for the space.
The estimated cost for the substation at the parking garage is $443,820, Vargo said.
County commissioners had previously expressed concern about the amount of money that Riley County could potentially invest in the garage.
"So lease, buying it out right, whatever the scenario is, to me, I think it's just problematic all the way around the board either way you go," Ford said during Thursday's meeting.
Commissioners said they did not want to waste their time or the city government's time.
"At this time, I think it's a mistake to invest in the parking garage for RCPD facility based on a number of things Commissioner Ford brought up, number one," commissioner Ron Wells said during the meeting. "And two, we're still in the middle of a pandemic. I think there's going to be options available within the 12 to 18 months that may be more beneficial."
Earlier in the meeting, RCPD Director Dennis Butler spoke to the commission about their concerns with the substation. Commissioners did not bring up the idea of canceling the meeting or exploring new options with Butler. Capt. Josh Kyle of RCPD said around noon Thursday that he was not aware of the cancelation of the meeting either.
Ford said if other locations open up in the district in the future, the county could look at moving the substation there.
"Then maybe that's where we need to look at," Ford said during the meeting.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said he did not have any comments at this time.