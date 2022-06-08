Riley County has moved into the “substantial” category for the rate of COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in Riley County from May 28 to June 3. This represents a rate of 64.7 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the substantial incidence category, which is 50-99 cases per 100,000 people. The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).
With 34 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 107 per 100,000, and with 28 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 114 per 100,000, placing both counties in the high level.
Wabaunsee County, with 2 new cases, has a 28.9 per 100,000 incident rate, placing it in the moderate category.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday was caring for one COVID-19 positive patient.
The state’s Office of Vital Statistics has identified two additional Riley County COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 89.
Riley County health officials said information on the deaths wasn’t available as of press time.
KDHE verifies COVID-related deaths through death certificates. KDHE reviews COVID-19 deaths in the death registration system and updates the totals with any missing deaths.
There have been a total of 13,882 COVID-19 cases in Riley County.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.