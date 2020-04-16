The alternative care site aimed to help coronavirus patients will open in Riley County once officials see a “strong community need.”
“It’s not needed right now,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. “But we want to have it set up and ready to go when it is needed and when those triggers are met.”
The Riley County Commission on Thursday approved moving forward with establishing the site to have it ready once the community needs it.
Currently, there are two people in the hospital — one with a confirmed case and another under investigation. Neither person is from Riley County, officials said.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital officials said in March that the total available space for coronavirus patients is “well over 100 beds” throughout the community. However, health officials said Thursday any decisions to open the alternative care site isn’t necessarily based on the hospital’s capacity.
For example, if five people are released from the hospital and have nowhere to go to recover from the virus, the site could open. This site can be a place for people who cannot return home to places such as retirement communities.
The site will serve as a shelter for people who test positive for the virus but do not need to visit the hospital, those potentially exposed and do not require hospitalization and asymptomatic high-risk people that need to be kept away from others, according to a county memo.
The county will rent the site for $1,750 per day for 30-45 days.
The alternate care site location has yet to be announced, Gibbs said. The only specific location discussed to this points has been the Four Points by Sheraton hotel at 530 Richards Drive in Manhattan.
County clerk Rich Vargo said Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr reached out to the county as the city is willing to provide funding or staff to help with this measure.
“The city does support this as well,” Vargo said.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
- Approved keeping Riley County offices closed until midnight May 3. This matches Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order guidelines issued Wednesday.
- Moved forward with asking department heads to present reasons to the commission on why they need to hire certain positions. Right now, departments can’t hire anyone new without a presentation to the board on why they need to hire for specific positions, officials said.
- Heard an update from Dennis Butler, director of the Riley County Police Department. Butler said the department has received fewer calls and traffic accident reports recently.
“It all makes sense,” Butler said. “There’s fewer people out and about.”
- Discussed the 2020 Riley County Fair with Gary Fike, county extension director. Fike said officials are “preparing like we are having the fair.”
“I think we will be prepared for it,” Fike told the commission.
The fair is scheduled for July 23-27.
Fike said officials hired judges and secured items for the fair.
The commission discussed hosting the fair through digital means if social distancing is still required in July.
“The fair is kind of a hands-on for everybody,” said chairman Marvin Rodriguez. “It’s not a deal you can go online and just look at it and say ‘yes,’ ‘no.’”
In addition, all in-person events, including camps, at Rock Springs 4-H Center, near Junction City, are canceled until July 4.