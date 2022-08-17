After eight weeks with a high COVID rate, Riley County’s rate has been downgraded to substantial, according to the state health department.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 57 new cases in Riley County from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12. This represents a rate of 76.8 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the substantial category, which is 50-99 cases per 100,000 people.