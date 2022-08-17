After eight weeks with a high COVID rate, Riley County’s rate has been downgraded to substantial, according to the state health department.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 57 new cases in Riley County from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12. This represents a rate of 76.8 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the substantial category, which is 50-99 cases per 100,000 people.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).
With 79 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 249.4 per 100,000, and with 30 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 123 per 100,000. With 12 new cases, Wabaunsee County has a 173.1 per 100,000 incidence rate, placing all three counties in the high category.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday was caring for two COVID-positive patients. One of the patients is in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
“We can’t emphasize enough that people who are sick, or suspect they have COVID and are waiting for test results, should stay home and stay away from others. That guidance won’t change,” Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said in a written statement. “People who are exposed to COVID-19 should wear a mask for 10 days, whether they have been vaccinated or not.”
Since March 2020, Riley County has reported 14,841 cases and 92 deaths.
“We will continue to take as many precautions as necessary to protect ourselves and our community,” said Clinic Supervisor Jacob Clarke. “Vaccines tremendously reduced the chances of COVID infections resulting in hospitalizations or death. We encourage everyone who is eligible to stay up-to-date on vaccines.
The Riley County Health Department Clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Drive has at-home tests in the lobby. The limit is one test kit per person, and each kit has two tests.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for everyone older than 6 months of age. Children under 18 must have an adult or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
The county government’s next planned update will be Wednesday.