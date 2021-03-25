The Riley County mask mandate will be extended through May 16 after county commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the latest regulations.
This aligns with Manhattan city government’s mask ordinance, which also runs through May 16. The county mandate covers the areas outside the boundaries of Manhattan.
The city commission approved its extension of the ordinance on March 16, based on health officials’ recommendations to keep it in place until at least after area schools commenced for the summer. In theory, officials said, a large portion of the population would return to their hometowns after that point.
The countywide order, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. March 31, continues requiring face masks inside indoor public spaces, while obtaining healthcare services, waiting or riding on public transportation or car services, and while outdoors in public spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
It also orders businesses and organizations to require masks for employees, customers, visitors, members and the public.
It does not impose regulations on gathering sizes, business operations, travel or religious gatherings.
There are no fines for violating the order.
Commission Chairman John Ford said after the new health order expires, he would not support further extensions of mask mandates unless dire circumstances warranted them. He said some of his recent goals involve keeping schools open and businesses operating freely.
“Those two things are accommodated at this point in time and still provide some level of safety and support,” Ford said. “I think we're at that point we need to have a date, we need to have an endgame. … I feel good about where we're at. I feel good about where we’re trending, where we’re heading. For me, as far as I’m concerned, this is it.”
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said she was in favor of extending the mandate and expressed caution, inquiring about the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate and ability to impose restrictions later if necessary.
“We’ve been under 5% now for the last two months,” Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs said. “I think in our criteria we looked at 5% or 7% to look at those restrictions again. I don't see us going in that direction."
Commissioner Greg McKinley said he was unsure whether the county as a whole needed a mask order at this point if Manhattan already extended its own ordinance but voted in favor of extending it. He asked whether there was a particular vaccination rate the health department would like to see before it would stop recommending masks.
Gibbs said officials estimate about 23,000 people have at least gotten their first shot, but they would like to vaccinate as many people as they can. She said vaccinating about 75% of the population would be ideal.
Ford asked Gibbs to regularly update the board on vaccination progress, as well as coronavirus data divided between Manhattan and the rest of the county. Focke and McKinley agreed.