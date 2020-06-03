A Riley County man has tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the county total of COVID-19 cases to 67.
This patient was originally a person under investigation for the virus at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, officials said. Officials did not release the age of the person.
One person with coronavirus is on a ventilator at the hospital, officials said. Another person under investigation for the virus had been on a ventilator, but officials didn't indicate whether the latest positive case is that person.
Ascension Via Christi has two positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus for a total of three people, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has not released data for Wednesday.
KDHE is reporting data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. KDHE reported 10,011 cases, 217 deaths and 862 hospitalizations statewide Monday.
As of Monday, Pottawatomie County has 27 cases and Geary County has 17, according to KDHE.
