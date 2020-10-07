A 72-year-old Riley County man has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
The man died Tuesday while receiving care at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka, officials said. He is the ninth Riley County resident to die after testing positive.
The man initially tested positive on Sept. 25. Officials said he wasn’t associated with an outbreak.
In addition, Riley County confirmed four new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.
This is the lowest increase in cases since Aug. 3, when Riley County added only one. Back in May, the county did not report any new cases May 18.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,937 cases. Of those, 134 are active, 1,794 are recovered and nine have died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 63,952 cases, 3,121 hospitalizations and 723 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 1,244 cases, 85 hospitalizations and 17 deaths since Monday.
KDHE confirmed 12 new cases in Pottawatomie County since Wednesday for a total of 249.
Geary County recorded 10 new cases Wednesday for a total of 463, according to KDHE.
Kansas State University reported its lowest total since classes started with 35 positive cases out of 739 tests from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, which is a rate of 4.74%.
The previous low happened the prior week when 40 people tested positive at a rate of 5.41%.
There were 185 students in quarantine, as of Oct. 2. There were 52 students in isolation.
The university cleared 1,495 students from quarantine and 857 from isolation.