Mobile vaccine clinics are helping, but Riley County is still nowhere close to its goal of a 70% vaccination.
That’s according to county health department director Julie Gibbs, who spoke to county commissioners Monday via Zoom.
She said 45% of all eligible people are fully vaccinated, according to Web IZ, the state’s reporting system.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke asked if Gibbs had a target date for hitting 70%, which is the approximate threshold at which a community may begin to achieve herd immunity, experts say.
“No target date,” said Gibbs, underscoring a problem health departments around the country are currently battling: the number of people seeking vaccines has plateaued.
Gibbs said the health department has been taking the vaccine show on the road because people weren’t coming to the health department anymore.
“We’re trying to meet people where they’re at with those mobile clinics,” she said. “So far it’s been successful. We had a clinic at Redbud (Estates). We gave 40 vaccinations at Redbud in just those few hours. To me, that’s successful. That’s 40 more than we would have had without those clinics.”
She said the department also had a successful COVID vaccine clinic on Friday and vaccinated 20 people at Manhattan High at central enrollment. That event included a food truck as an extra incentive.
The department also will be at the Everybody Counts event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Douglass Center. Gibbs said they’re planning more clinics in August.
This week, the department also will be offering COVID testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Manhattan Town Center.