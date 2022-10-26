Riley County’s COVID rate is in the moderate category for the fifth straight week, according to the state health department.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Riley County had 28 new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 15 to 21. This represented a case rate of 24.2 per 100,000, placing Riley County in the moderate incident category with 10-49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.