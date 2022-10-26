Riley County’s COVID rate is in the moderate category for the fifth straight week, according to the state health department.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Riley County had 28 new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 15 to 21. This represented a case rate of 24.2 per 100,000, placing Riley County in the moderate incident category with 10-49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate, substantial (55-99), and high (100 or more).
Wabaunsee County is also in the moderate category with two new cases (28.9 per 100,000). Geary County is in the substantial category with 19 new cases (60 per 100,000) and Pottawatomie County is in the high category with 32 (131.2 per 100,000).
The Riley County Health Department said zero people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday at Ascension Via Christi.
KDHE reported no additional death in Riley County. The county’s COVID-related death total remains at 97. Riley County has reported 15,532 cases since March 2020.
Testing
The health department provides free, in-person COVID-19 tests by appointment. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can schedule same-day appointments one hour in advance or as far as five days in advance.
Vaccines
People can get flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment with the county health department.
Bivalent boosters will be available to children ages 5-11 soon. The health department will announce when the vaccines arrive.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18 to receive vaccinations. The health department does not charge any fees for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the county health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.