The Riley County Commission is considering hiring a consulting firm to help during the process of distributing close to $15 million from the federal government toward helping with the coronavirus pandemic.
County clerk Rich Vargo said Thursday the county commission will vote Monday on hiring the firm. He said the commission would consider Witt O’Brien’s, a firm based in Washington, D.C. that Sedgwick County hired for its process.
“This is going to be a very complex process,” Vargo said.
The county hopes to gather guidance on the process of distributing the money, which the firm will help with, officials said. Manhattan city commissioners, Riley County commissioners and Pottawatomie County commissioners talked about the coronavirus funding from the federal government Thursday afternoon during a joint meeting at the Riley County chambers.
Riley County will not use all of the money it receives from the federal government as it plans to distribute some of the money to the city and other entities in the county.
“It’ll be a very open process,” Vargo said. “... We want to get those federal funds into our community to help our community.”
Vargo said the plans are for the firm and the county’s budget and planning committee to receive the funding requests from all entities and make recommendations on where the funding should go.
City and Riley County commissioners also talked about forming an interlocal agreement for the Keats Sewer District, which would put residents of the town on Manhattan’s sewer system. Keats residents have been using septic tanks.
They didn’t reach an tentative agreement.
The sewer benefit district was formed in October 2019, according to a presentation by officials. It contains 74 parcels.
“We do want it to stay appropriate to the 74 parcels, and we would like to take a closer look at that memorandum of agreement, the MOU, once it’s finalized,” said Manhattan mayor Usha Reddi said. “Again, I think this is the right thing to do, and I really appreciate the work everybody’s been putting into it.”
City commissioner Wynn Butler expressed he didn’t want to see an increase in maintenance costs with this measure.
“I want to be sure that we don’t end up picking up a bunch of extra maintenance costs and requirements because that means we got to get more staff,” Butler said. “And it drives things up.”
Commissioner John Ford suggested staff work on this agreement and come back to talk about it again.