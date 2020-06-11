The Riley County Commission is considering a 5% decrease in commissioner salaries for the 2021 budget.
Commissioners on Thursday discussed the 2021 budget with Tami Robison, budget and finance officer. The commission did not take any action on the subject.
Riley County commissioners each made $45,900.64 in 2019, said Robison. A 5% reduction from that salary is $2,295.03.
Robison said the proposed 2021 budget is an 0.816-mill decrease from the 2020 budget. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Commissioners are looking at a property tax rate of 42.2 mills in 2021, down from 43.06 mills in 2020.
A property owner who paid $495.19 in county taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $490.15 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
The commission plans to discuss the budget further next week with Robison.
Commissioners expressed they did not want to include any step salary increases for employees in the 2021 budget.