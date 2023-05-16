The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board on Monday approved a budget increase of 8.4% for the police department in 2024.
That is an increase of $2.1 million increase for Riley County Police Department, which would have a $27 million total budget. That increase includes a 6.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for employees.
The vote was 5-2 in favor of passing the budget increase. Police board members Kaleb James and Wynn Butler said they would not vote in favor of anything above a 4% COLA increase.
The 6.5% COLA increase will cost $1,199,891.
The Mercury previously reported that RCPD proposed an 8% COLA increase, which would have cost $2.4 million, but the police board told officials to lower their request.
James said the police board shouldn’t give a COLA increase, and board member John Matta asked whether budgeted funds from unfilled positions could be used to boost employees’ salaries.
“The fastest way for us to remain competitive and for keeping the financial burden off our staff is that COLA increase,” Riley County Police Department director Brian Peete said.
Peete said he did not want to keep insisting on the original presented percentage of 8%, and at the end of the day, this decision will be the law board’s and RCPD will have to follow it.
“People are doing more with less, and I am so sick of that statement because we have driven it into the ground where I work,” police board member Patricia Hudgins said.
Hudgins said she acknowledges the importance of continuing to adjust for inflation and that everyone is trying to manage will price increases.
“It’s not always fair across the board, but everyone’s paying groceries,” Hudgins said. “I’m struggling with the 8%, but I’m not so much because we all do what we do at the grocery store and not just the store but the gas pumps.”