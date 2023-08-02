The Riley County District Court set status conferences and preliminary hearings on Tuesday for suspects in fentanyl-related cases.
Ronald Ince, 59, and Nathan Reeves, 37, both of Manhattan appeared via Zoom. They were arrested on charges of distribution of a controlled substance, which caused Reeves’ 36-year-old girlfriend to die in 2021. Both suspects’ set status conference hearings for Aug. 22.
Their lawyers each filed motions to reduce their client’s $500,000 bonds.
Malcolm denied modification of Ince’s bond, and denied an amendment to Reeves’ bond.
Reeves’ attorney, Bobby Hiebert, tried to justify a reduced bond to $50,000 for Reeves. Malcolm denied the request.
Malcolm did, however, recognize the differences in the case for Daron Island-Jones, 21, of Manhattan, whom police arrested for distributing fentanyl. While Ince and Reeves were arrested for distribution causing death, Island-Jones’ transaction caused great bodily harm to a coworker.
Hiebert, who represented Island-Jones as well, argued for a reduced sentence. He said it was a “I know a guy who knows a guy” situation and regarded the incident as a mistake.
“The parties didn’t know they were getting laced pills,” Hiebert said.
The judge decided to reduce Island-Jones’ bond to $200,000.
“If you’re going to run in the pack, you share in the results,” Malcolm said. “If you’re distributing illegal drugs and they happen to be laced with a killer drug, then woe be to you. But this case is different than Mr. Ince’s and Mr. Reeves.”