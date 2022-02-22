Riley County Jail's population is highest as it’s been since 2012, officials said Tuesday.
The Riley County police board learned at its meeting that the average daily jail inmate population was 100.1 people per day in January. Police said inmate numbers have not been that high since 2012, which had a yearly daily average of 102.7.
Interim Riley County Police Department Director Kurt Moldrup said the inmate population increased because of the slow down of trials during the pandemic.
Insurance
RCPD decided not to increase its insurance policy after prior discussions about raising its law enforcement and auto liability insurance limits by millions.
Capt. Josh Kyle said Tuesday the amount of insurance the police pays is adequate to cover the department. Previously, the department was looking at $37,645 to raise law enforcement liability insurance limits from $3 million to $5 million and auto liability insurance from $500,000 to $2 million.
Kyle said insurance costs had already increased by $36,758 for 2021 and $29,187 for 2022 to maintain the current level of coverage. The insurance covers equipment and property, employer liability, law enforcement liability (the same as general liability), commercial auto and portions for workers compensation.
“I didn’t hear anything from our broker to indicate that the landscape for law enforcement in Kansas, specifically Riley County, had changed significantly," Kyle said. “In lieu of that and in your comments and the costs we’ve already incurred in the last few years, we made a decision not to increase insurance limits.”
Recognition
RCPD recognized multiple officers at the meeting for their service at previous response calls.
RCPD recognized officers Jonathan Shepard and Jesse Shane for responding to a call on Aug. 12, 2021, for a drug overdose report. A mother had overdosed on drugs, and her husband and their four children ranging from eight months to 13 years old were present while emergency responders performed CPR. The mother was later pronounced dead.
When the father spoke with officers about the mother's addiction and struggling to take care of her and their children, it came to the officers' attention that the children needed school supplies and clothes for the upcoming school year. Police said Shane and Shepard got backpacks and filled them with school supplies and new clothes for the children.
Officer Joshua Berard received a letter of commendation for his response to a call from a suicidal woman on May 29, 2021. Berard responded to the call from the woman, who was alone in a parking lot in possession of a firearm. Berard, the primary negotiator, resolved the situation peacefully.
Over the next several days, the woman contacted Berard while off duty. Police said Berard offered the woman words of reassurance and persuaded her to meet him at the Pawnee Mental Health's crisis stabilization unit, where she decided to check in for treatment.