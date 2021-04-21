People can get on a standby list to receive a coronavirus vaccine when extra doses because available following clinics at the Riley County Health Department.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the health department sometimes has extra doses left over at the end of vaccine clinics. People can email covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov with their name and phone number to get on the list.
The health department will call people if vaccines become available.
“They’ll have 15 minutes to get there and receive that vaccine,” Massimi said to The Mercury on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 14,731 people were fully vaccinated in Riley County through the health department. Massimi said 6,188 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine from the health department.
In addition, Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 17 new cases of the coronavirus since last Wednesday.
This was a decrease from the April 14 update, when the county reported 28 new cases.
Massimi said Riley County’s total Wednesday was 6,387. Of those, 28 were active, and 36 people have since died since the pandemic began in March 2020.
An additional 29 people recovered from the virus since last Wednesday. Massimi said 6,323 people have recovered from the virus since the pandemic started.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday was caring for one positive patient. Massimi said there were no patients in the intensive care unit Wednesday.
The rate of positive tests in Riley County decreased by 1.1 percentage points from the week prior. From April 11-17, the county recorded a 1% rate. From April 4-10, the rate was 2.1%. Massimi said this was the 12th week in a row the county’s rating stayed under 5%. The two-week average was 1.56%.
Additionally, Kansas added 593 new cases, 36 hospitalizations and six deaths since Monday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said Kansas’ coronavirus total Wednesday was 306,883 cases, 9,997 hospitalizations and 4,961 deaths.
KDHE said Geary County recorded 11 new cases since Monday for a total of 3,282 Wednesday. Since Monday, Pottawatomie County recorded two new cases. The county reported 1,875 total cases Wednesday, according to KDHE.