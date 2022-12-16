Riley County officials are considering which construction company they want to head a project to build a new EMS headquarters.
County commissioners held interviews Thursday afternoon with construction manager at risk candidates for the project.
In private meetings, officials spoke with BHS Construction of Manhattan, McCownGordon Construction of Kansas City, Mo., and Kendall Construction of Topeka.
Last month, county officials selected these companies out of five applicants. Commissioners and staffers ranked the companies, and BHS and McCownGordon were No. 1 or 2 on everyone’s list.
When an entity uses a construction manager at risk, the company is involved with the design process in an effort to save time and money.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $12.3 million, will consist of an EMS station with ambulance bays, crew living quarters, administrative offices for Emergency Medical Services, training rooms, emergency operations center, and other related support services.
The proposed 17,500-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road was built in 1980, and county officials previously said it no longer meets the staff’s needs.
Police board
appointments
Riley County commissioners on Thursday appointed two police board members.
Commissioner John Ford, who is currently on the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board, will serve in the county commissioner position. Patricia Hudgins, who serve as a city-at-large position, will move to the county resident position.
Hudgins is replacing Robert Ward, who said he wasn’t interested in reappointment.
The commission had delayed a decision on the resident position to reschedule an interview with Rhonda Zellweger, retired deputy sheriff from New York. But officials said Zellweger withdrew her application.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke’s term is ending as city-county rotating position. The Manhattan City Commission will appoint that position’s next two-year term.
The two-year terms for the seven-member board will begin in January.
The police board is in charge of the RCPD budget, and it appoints, evaluates, supervises and establishes the salary and compensation of the police director. The board also determines the number of positions in the police department.
In other business, commissioners:
- Approved amending the 2022 budget by $810,661. The total expenditures now sits at $23 million. Officials proposed the amendment at the Dec. 1 commission meeting. Some of the funds included in the amendment are RCPD, solid waste and the health department. No one spoke during a public hearing.
- Approved public works director John Ellerman signing a contract and power of attorney with Associated Environmental, Inc. to perform work related to an underground leak. In 1994, the public works department entered a consent agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment over a leak discovered in an underground tank at the old shop site, 2711 Anderson Ave. KDHE reviewed bids and accepted Associated Environmental Inc. to continue work. The $30,701.50 bid will cover the installation of four monitoring wells, 10 soil borings, and sampling of soil and groundwater.
- Approved a change order for the W. 32nd Ave. Bridge Replacement project to reduce the cost by $3,989. The change order eliminated four bid items that were not utilized during construction. The total project cost is $1.3 million.
- Approved a 2022 yearend letter. The letter details accomplishments of the year to Riley County employees and looks into the next year. The county will attach a personalized statement with the employee’s earnings and benefits for 2022. Each letter will be printed.