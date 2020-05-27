Another Riley County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the total to 64 cases.
Officials announced Wednesday a 52-year-old man tested positive.
Riley County officials reported two new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. In Riley County, a 72-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman both tested positive for the virus, officials announced Tuesday.
Of the 64 cases, eight are active and 55 are recovered. One person died after testing positive for the virus in April.
Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan has no positive patients or patients under investigation for the virus, as of Wednesday morning, officials said.
An update from health officials is planned for 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to be streamed on Facebook Live.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 9,337 cases, 205 deaths and 822 hospitalizations statewide Wednesday. That is up 119 cases, 17 deaths and 22 hospitalizations from Monday.
As of Wednesday, Pottawatomie County has 25 cases while Geary County has 16 cases.Officials said an employee with McCarthy Mortenson Joint Venture, the construction contractor for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, tested positive for the virus, but the person is not a resident of Riley County.