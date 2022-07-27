Riley County has reported a high rate of COVID transmission for the sixth consecutive week.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 142 new cases in Riley County from July 16 to July 22. This represents a rate of 191.3 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).
With 135 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 426.3 per 100,000, and with 47 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 192.8 per 100,000. With 7 new cases, Wabaunsee County has a 101 per 100,000 incidence rate, placing all three counties in the high category.
Officials also have identified two additional COVID-related deaths in Riley County, bringing the total deaths to 91.
A 87-year-old man died July 11 after testing positive July 9. He received four doses of the Moderna vaccine with the most recent dose in April. A 91-year-old woman died July 11 after testing positive on June 25. She received three does of the Moderna vaccine with the most recent dose in October 2021.
All but Rooks, Lincoln, Washington and Ness counties are in the high category.
Ascension Via Christi was caring for two COVID-positive patients on Wednesday. Riley County’s case total since March 2020 is 14,557.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors in public while in a high-transmission area.
The county government’s next planned update will be Wednesday.