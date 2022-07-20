The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 123 new cases in Riley County from July 9 to July 15.
This represents a rate of 165.7 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).
With 87 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 274.7 per 100,000, and with 56 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 229.7 per 100,000. With 13 new cases, Wabaunsee County has a 187.6 per 100,000 incidence rate, putting all three counties in the high category.
KDHE has been testing for the newest lineages of omicron, the BA.2 and BA.5/BA.5 sub-variants, for the past couple of months.
There have been 18 Omicron BA.2 cases reported for Riley County. Ascension Via Christi was caring for two COVID-positive patients as of Wednesday.
“COVID cases are increasing, and BA.4/BA.5 are the dominant sub-variants right now at 87% of all sequenced samples in Kansas,” Health Clinic Supervisor Jacob Clarke said in a statement. “Even though the new BA.4 and BA.5 variants are spreading quickly, vulnerable populations can greatly reduce the risk of serious illness by receiving COVID-19 booster vaccination.”
Vaccines, including COVID booster doses, are available at the health department. People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, with weakened immune systems, and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago are eligible for another mRNA booster.
In addition, the county reported that based on newly published data, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine at least four months ago may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine.
“Get a booster dose if you are eligible, even if you’ve already had COVID-19, and especially if you’re over age 50 or have underlying medical conditions. We also recommend vaccines for children,” Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, said in a statement. “Classes will be starting soon, and getting your child vaccinated will keep them healthy and in school.”
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for everyone older than 6 months of age. Children under 18 must have an adult or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
There have been 14,442 COVID cases and 89 deaths in Riley County.
The county government’s next planned update will be Wednesday.