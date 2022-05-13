The Riley County Health Department has identified six cases of chickenpox.
The six cases have been identified over the last two weeks. The patients’ ages range from 6 to 14-years-old. They didn’t say whether the cases were connected.
Officials said chickenpox was last seen in Riley County in 2020, when a single case was identified in a 16-year-old person returning from international travel.
Chickenpox is a disease that causes an itchy rash of blisters and a fever. It is highly contagious and spreads mainly when a person touches or breathes in the virus particles. Anyone who has not had chickenpox or received the varicella vaccine can get the disease.
Chickenpox is usually mild in children, but itching can be uncomfortable. Health officials said children can miss about a week of school or child care.
“If children are behind in getting their required school immunizations, the summer would be a great time to schedule those appointments and get caught up,” Julie Gibbs, county health department director, said in a written statement.
Chickenpox vaccines and all other required vaccines are available at the Riley County Health Department and most doctors’ offices.
Children and adults can get the chickenpox vaccine and all other school-required vaccines at the health department from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road. No appointment is needed.