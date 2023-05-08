As Riley County begins its 2024 budget process, three departments asked commissioners for increases for staffing.
Human resources director Elizabeth Ward on Monday requested more money for staffing in three departments: planning and development, emergency medical services (EMS)/ambulance and county attorney. The total for all three requests is $352,974.
Commissioner John Ford said it should be no surprise that he is saying no to all three department requests.
In planning and development, Ward proposed a new position, environmental health specialist, which would cost $96,652. However, because of difficulty finding an applicant who fills all the requirements, Ward said officials also could fill a tech position and training that person to become a health specialist.
“Sounds like a tech position seems more realistic,” commissioner Greg McKinley said.
The EMS/ambulance request involved expanding three responder positions to lieutenants to help meet administrative needs. This would require a $107,014 increase.
Ward also requested that the county hire another assistant county attorney to handle increased workload in the county attorney’s office. This would cost $149,307.
Riley County counselor Clancy Holeman also gave his budget recommendations to increase the administrative services department budget by 8.08%, or $3,870. The increase covers “contractual services, commodities and capital outlay” for the county and the total for 2024 would be $51,795, Holeman said.
Holeman’s recommendations included a $5,000 increase in legal services because of previously low budgeting and an increase in legal needs. Another recommendation was a $2,000 decrease in the witness fee budget because of recent experience showing a need for only $500.
Other adjustments were proposed in line items like office equipment rentals, postage/freight/shipping, consultant fees and transcripts.
The commission didn’t take action on any of the requests. More department heads will make their requests to the commission in the coming weeks.