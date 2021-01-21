The Riley County Historical Society and Museum is hosting a women’s suffrage exhibit at Manhattan Town Center’s east court through Feb. 6.
The Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area Exhibit, “Demanding a Greater Future: Celebrating a Centennial of Women’s Suffrage,” is part of a national centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees women the right to vote.
“Demanding a Greater Future” explores the stories of suffragists’ efforts in Kansas and Missouri, provides context for regional events, details the beginnings of the suffrage movement, studies the connections to the abolitionist and temperance causes, and concludes with a look at continuing suffrage work and the expanding role women hold in governance in the 21st century. Admission is free.
The exhibit also features two panels that highlight Riley County’s role in the push for women’s suffrage in Kansas.
Learn about visits to Riley County by national suffrage leaders such as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton; how local leaders, including Matie Toothaker Kimball, helped organize for the right to vote; and some of the locations, still standing today, where suffrage activity occurred.