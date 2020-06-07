While the Riley County Historical Museum has reopened following the outbreak of the coronavirus, other local museums are waiting to welcome the public back at a later time.
The Flint Hills Discovery Center and the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art are still waiting to reopen.
Kendra Kuhlman, assistant director and development officer for the Flint Hills Discovery Center, said discovery center officials have not settled on a date to reopen at this time.
“We have submitted our re-opening plans, but are not able to disclose an opening date till approved,” she said in a Friday email to The Mercury.
However, the city of Manhattan said in a Friday newsletter the center plans to reopen the week of June 23.
K-State’s Beach Museum of Art is still working on finalizing plans with campus administrators to reopen, said Linda Duke, museum director.
“A lot of careful research is being put into these decisions and that process is not yet complete,” Duke said in a Friday afternoon email.
Duke said the staff is working on putting together virtual programming this summer and fall.
“This includes educational school tours and talks by artists and other invited speakers,” Duke said.
She said the museum hopes to offer an “outside the galleries” tour that people can take self-guided around the outside of the museum building during the fall.
The Riley County Historical Museum is open on its regular days and hours, said Cheryl Collins, museum director. Visitors can stop by Tuesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
People are asked to call the museum at (785) 565-6490 to arrange a time to come visit, Collins said. Visitors are asked to wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, use hand sanitizer or wash hands in the restroom and refrain from touching things at the museum and other historical sites.
The museum limits it to four people per party and no more than 12 people in the museum at one time, Collins said.
The Goodnow House Historic site, which is next door to the museum, is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2-5 p.m. and during regular hours during when week when staff is available, Collins said.
It is limited to two people per tour, and visitors should call the museum to arrange a time to come in, Collins said. Visitors are asked to adhere to the guidelines mentioned above.
The Wolf House Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2-5 p.m. People can call the museum on weekdays to set up a tour. Visitors can call the house directly at (785) 776-7344 on Saturdays and Sundays to set up a tour. Tours are limited to two people and people must follow the same social distancing guidelines.
After Tuesday, visitors will not need to call ahead to arrange a visiting time for the museum, but Collins suggests people call ahead for tours at the Goodnow House Historic site and the Wolf House Museum.