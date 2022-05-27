The Riley County government has hired a new attorney, filling all assistant positions for the office.
At Thursday’s commission meeting, Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson said the government hired Michael Blackburn as an assistant attorney. He started on May 16, making $101,998 a year based on a biweekly pay of $3,923.08.
Wilkerson said Blackburn spent four or five years in the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office and tried several cases. Wilkerson reported Blackburn likes Riley County and plans to stay. Wilkerson also said the courts are still trying to move through the case backlog. He said it is taking a bit longer than he anticipated.
Commissioners Greg McKinley and John Ford also received other department updates. Commissioner Kathryn Focke was not at the meeting.
Corey Meyer, IT and GIS director, reported to the commission that he is finishing Microsoft Office 365 migration. He is also reviewing contracts with internet and phone providers because those contracts are ending soon. He said they also will install equipment in the Leonardville EMS facility next week.
Vivienne Uccello, Riley County public information officer, updated commissioners on media in the county. She said 29,355 people visited the county website in May, and the top searches have been for marriage licenses and divorce and driver’s licenses. She also said she made new connections with KFRM and KCLY radio stations to reach more rural county residents.
In other business, the two commissioners passed:
A bid recommendation for corrugated metal pipe and band bid for $37,905 from Contech Engineered solutions of Lawrence.
A resolution for voiding outstanding checks. The total for outstanding checks is $2,366.
A change order for the South Otter Creek Bridge Replacement project. Several items like water, temporary surfacing material and foundation stabilization costs were reduced by $110 for a project total of $319,222.