Riley County commissioners on Monday unanimously appointed Danny Williams as interim county appraiser.
Williams, the assistant county appraiser, has been with the county since July 1989.
Elizabeth Ward, human resource manager, said the county has four applicants for the appraiser position. As of now, she said Williams has not indicated he wants the appraiser position permanently.
Williams is replacing Greg McHenry, who died in February at age 60 after a five-year battle with multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.
Commissioners said they are looking at their schedules to find times to set up interviews with each of the candidates.
In 2021, McHenry made $145,208.88, and Williams made $103,635.04. It wasn’t immediately clear if Williams would get a bump in pay during his interim period.
Additionally, commissioners unanimously approved opening the hiring process for a new director for the Riley County Historical Museum.
Ward said Allana Parker submitted her resignation to focus on her personal life. Parker has been museum director since November, replacing former director Cheryl Collins who died in September at age 68.
Parker will remain as director until the county hires the new director. The position educates the public on the history of Riley County, administers the collection of the Riley County Historical Society by collecting, preserving, studying and displaying objects, records and information of historical value.
The museum director makes between $70,927 and $113,457.