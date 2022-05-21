Riley County has named a new director/curator of its historical museum.
Katharine Hensler will start as the new head of the Riley County Historical Museum on May 31.
She will oversee the organization’s mission to educate the public on the history of Riley County. She will administer the museum’s extensive collection by gathering, preserving, studying and displaying objects, records, and information of historical value.
“We look forward to Katharine joining the Riley County team,” Greg McKinley, Riley County Commission chairman, said in a written statement. “She has worked at other museums across the country and has served as board member for the Riley County Historical Society as well as the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance.”
Hensler has worked for the Division of Cultural Resources at the Kansas Historical Society, conducted inventory analysis for Fort Riley, and served as the executive director of the Harbor History Museum in Gig Harbor, Washington. Hensler also served as assistant director and development officer for the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Hensler earned a master’s degree in historic preservation from Goucher College in Baltimore and a bachelor’s degree in history from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.
“I’m incredibly honored to have been chosen to serve in this position as the keeper of the county’s heritage and culture,” Hensler said in a written statement. “I look forward to working alongside the talented museum staff, connecting with community members, and bringing our area’s vibrant history to life.”
Hensler replaces Allana Saenger, who served as interim director to replace long-time museum director Cheryl Collins. Collins, who had served as director since 1988, died in September at age 68 following a brief illness.