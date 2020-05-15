Riley County entities and outside organizations on Thursday continued the trend of requesting the same or less funding for their 2021 budgets.
The Riley County Commission listened to a third round of 2021 budget requests, which reflect the expected decline in revenues for the county government during the coronavirus pandemic.
Requests came from the emergency medical services (EMS) and ambulance department, Riley County attorney, noxious weed, Riley County Historical Museum, Pawnee Mental Health Services, Riley County fair, ATA Bus and Riley County Conservation District.
The EMS/ambulance funding requested for 2021 is a 1.18% decrease from 2020. EMS/ambulance requested $3.7 million for 2021, down from the $3.8 million in 2020.
Riley County attorney Barry Wilkerson asked for $2.1 million for the attorney’s office, which is about a 3% decrease from $2.2 million requested in 2020.
Wilkerson said he recognized the uncertainties surrounding the financial outlook for the county because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I understand the environment we’re in right now,” Wilkerson said.
The noxious weed department is asking for less money in 2021 as well. Noxious weed requested $695,658 for 2021, which is a 10% decrease from the $773,278 asked for in 2020.
The museum asked for $435,947 in 2021, a decrease of 1.85% from $444,192 in 2020.
Pawnee Mental Health Services requested $300,000 for 2021, which is the same amount Pawnee received in 2020.
The county fair’s budget request for 2021 is the same amount asked for in 2020 at $102,400.
ATA Bus asked for $120,000 to support its operations in 2021. That’s the same amount requested in 2019 and 2020.
The Riley County Conservation District requested $55,136, which was the same amount asked for in 2020.