Riley County entities and outside organizations on Monday either asked for the same or less funding for the 2021 budget.
Riley County commissioners listened to the second round of 2021 budget requests Monday afternoon with entities taking into account the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on county revenues.
Requests came from the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, Flint Hills Veterans Coalition, Big Lakes Developmental Center, the county solid waste department, Public Works department, Register of Deeds, Riley County counselor, Riley County Health Department, the Riley County clerk’s department and Downtown Manhattan.
The Public Works department requested $4.7 million in 2021, which is down 3% from the $4.89 million in 2020.
The solid waste budget requested for 2021 is $2.8 million, a 4.5% decrease from the $2.9 million in 2020. This budget was calculated for the current level of service in that department, said Gary Rosewicz, assistant director and assistant county engineer for the solid waste department.
The Riley County Health Department is asking for $1.15 milllion in 2021, which is the same amount the health department requested in 2020. The health department also requested $666,322 in carryover funds for 2021.
The county clerk’s department asked for $968,938, a 2.6% decrease from $995,255 requested in 2020.
Riley County counselor Clancy Holeman asked for $631,943 for the 2021 budget for the department of administrative services. That is a 3.65% decrease from the $655,894 in 2020.
The Register of Deeds asked for $524,918 for the 2021 budget, a 1.61% decrease from the $533,509 in 2020.
Big Lakes Developmental Center asked for $217,260, which was the same amount asked for in 2020. Big Lakes provides services to people who have developmental disabilities.
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce asked for $55,000 for its economic development program in 2021. That is the same amount as 2020.
“We appreciate Riley County’s investment into our program,” said Jason Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. “And we look forward to continuing that partnership as we move forward.”
The chamber will use these funds for marketing and supporting Fort Riley military affairs, among other initiatives.
Downtown Manhattan requested $5,000 from the county in 2021, which is the same amount in 2020.
The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition asked for $1,015 for 2021. That is $3,985 less, or an 80% decrease, than the $5,000 the coalition asked for in 2020.
The coalition plans to use its funding from the county for the annual Veterans Day parade in Manhattan.
“Whatever you can do would be great,” said Mike Kearns, fundraising chair.