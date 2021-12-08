Riley County officials said the area is seeing an increased spread of coronavirus in children.
Riley County on Wednesday identified 106 new cases since its last report on Dec. 1, when it reported 57 new cases during the previous week.
Cases among children ages 0-17 more than doubled from the previous report, going from 10 cases in the Dec. 1 report to 23 cases in Wednesday’s report.
“We are seeing quite a bit of spread in our young school-aged children, and I highly encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated,” Riley County Health department director Julie Gibbs said in a written statement.
Gibbs said vaccine doses are widely available through the health department, doctor’s offices and local pharmacies.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said there has been an increase in positive cases with school-aged children but no known outbreaks have been associated with a particular school.
“We know that COVID spreads quickly,” Uccello said. “All of the same measures that have been in place since the beginning, good practices for hand hygiene, distancing, staying home if you feel ill, all of those guidelines are still in place.”
The county’s weekly rate of positive tests increased from 4.95% to 8.28%. The two-week percent positive average increased from 4.70% to 6.87%.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for 10 COVID positive patients, as of Wednesday. Four were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators. One patient in the ICU was fully vaccinated.
Since the pandemic started, the county has reported 8,581 cases with 65 deaths.