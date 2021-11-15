Riley County Health Department workers conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children on Saturday. The clinic was the first for children ages 5-11 since a vaccine for that age group was approved earlier this month.
Hundreds of the youngest eligible population received a COVID vaccine dose on Saturday.
The Riley County Health Department held its first vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 at the Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road. Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said the county vaccinated 360 children during the clinic.
Earlier this month, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 5-11.
Gibbs said she wasn’t sure what to expect when planning the clinic.
“We know some parents are anxious still about getting their kids vaccinated,” Gibbs said, “so we took that into consideration, but we were pleasantly surprised with the amount of people that we’ve had.”
Gibbs said most parents and children who attended the clinic expressed a readiness for the vaccine, and there was one child who “was doing a little dance, jumping up and down” with excitement to get inoculated. She said she would recommend that parents who are anxious about getting their children vaccinated do their research and talk to their primary care provider.
“It’s worth it to have those discussions and to be absolutely sure you want this for your kids,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said the timing of the first children’s clinic is good, as it comes before the holiday season as people make plans to be with their families.
She said health department officials saw “a little spike” in COVID-19 cases after Halloween. Last Wednesday, the county reported 120 new cases since Nov. 3, nearly triple the previous increase of 41.
“We’re expecting to see probably another little spike after Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Gibbs said, “but the more we can be prepared by doing things like this, like getting vaccinated, the better.”