Riley County has reached its peak for the omicron variant for COVID-19, county health department director Julie Gibbs says.
Gibbs told county commissioners Monday the two-week rate of positive tests decreased from 25.76% to 21.57%.
Ascension Via Christi president Bob Copple emailed Gibbs over the weekend saying only five COVID positive patients were in the hospital. Gibbs said that is the lowest number since November.
Gibbs also told commissioners that the new indoor COVID testing facility at 3019 Anderson Ave. will open Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is moving its testing inside the former Landmark Real Estate building through April.
KDHE has been operating a drive-thru site in a Manhattan Town Center parking lot, which it will stop doing for the rest of winter.
Mental health plan
Commissioners unanimously approved reinstituting mental health services from Pawnee Mental Health for county employees.
Elizabeth Ward, human resource manager, proposed the plan for all employees including those not covered in the existing employee assistance program (EAP). The program offers counseling services to employees.
According to Ward, those not covered by the current EAP are employees who aren’t eligible for benefits, including volunteer firefighters, as-needed EMS employees, and temporary workers for the county.
The commission agreed to a $3,600 annual contract with Pawnee Mental Health with the county paying $1 per employee per month. The funding will come from the county clerk’s budget.
The county has previously contracted with Pawnee for supplemental counseling services, but officials said the contract lapsed between 2018 and 2019.
“We had several situations come about where we needed to give someone some support, they were asking for some support, and we weren’t able to get that through our EAP,” Ward said.
The contract includes employees and their families. Each employee has three sessions per incident that the employee or his or her family need.
Other business
Commissioners approved a revised resolution to participate in the nationwide opioid settlements.
On Dec. 16, commissioners signed the original resolution. Riley County counselor Clancy Holeman said the Kansas attorney general asked Riley and the other 18 counties to amend its resolution and provide specific representation that the county has been affected by the opioid epidemic and has incurred at least $500 in expenses.
“I have asked ambulance services to go ahead and give me a couple of invoices or something or some background that will show that we can document that,” Holeman said.
Gregg Eyestone, Riley County Extension Agent, talked about upcoming programs from the K-State research and extension program. The first program, Starting Seeds, will be online at noon Wednesday; the program is a part of the Kansas Garden Series. Eyestone said participants need to register for the event.
Eyestone will talk about starting seeds and what it takes. He said it mostly takes temperature and light that has to the regulated indoors because it’s not warm enough outside to do much.
The second program will be a landscaping design program. It will start from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Eyestone said the first session is semi-lecture and getting your feet wet with landscape design. The sessions on Feb. 17 and 24 will look at individual projects.