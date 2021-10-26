The Riley County Health Department will host a Moderna booster vaccine clinic on Friday for those who are eligible.
The health department will host the clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Riley County Health Department’s Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road. To register for the clinic, people can RSVP at rileyco-1002.rsvpify.com.
The booster shot is available for adults 65 years and older as well as adults who live in long-term care facilities, have underlying medical conditions, or work or live in high-risk settings.
This news comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week approved mixing vaccinations for the third dose.
Aryn Price, clinical supervisor for the county health department, spoke Monday to area officials at an intergovernmental luncheon about the approval, which allows individuals to receive either of the booster shots regardless of the initial vaccination a person chooses. People can receive either a Moderna or Pfizer shot six months after their second dose.
“In the case of Johnson and Johnson, you’re eligible for a second dose of the vaccine that you choose two months after your first dose of Johnson and Johnson,” Price said.
City construction
updates
City manager Ron Fehr said Fort Riley Boulevard has opened back up after the Kansas Department of Transportation finished the $8.9 million bridge replacement project over Wildcat Creek.
“It’s been a state project there at the Wildcat Creek bridges,” Fehr said. “If you’ve been avoiding that area of the community because of that, you might want to take that way because it has less obstructions.”
Fehr said construction is wrapping up on Kimball Avenue near the Candlewood Shopping Center.
He said asphalt was put down on Friday and will continue this week. Workers also are finishing median concrete brick paving and then Kimball will be ready for road striping.
“Hopefully, weather permitting, they’ll make some good progress this week or next and get that back open for folks to utilize,” Fehr said.