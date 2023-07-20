Riley County Health Department is hosting two additional free screenings of the documentary film “The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning.”
The first screening drew 25 attendees and the health department is excited to possibly have a larger audience. The department will show the film at 6 p.m. Tuesday and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the local theater, AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13.
The film is intended to educate and engage community members in a conversation about substance use prevention, health officials said in a written statement. The film is appropriate for audiences in middle school and older.
“The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning” is a 45-minute film that shows the journey of Chris Herren, a former professional basketball player who became addicted to drugs who is now an author, and wellness advocate.
In this documentary, Herren shares his vulnerability, highlighting profound connections with high school students who, in turn, courageously share their own stories of struggle and strength.
The film screenings will be followed by a brief discussion facilitated by staff from Pawnee Mental Health and Riley County Health Department.
“We believe that open communication is crucial when it comes to discussing the dangers of drug use,” said Asia Sampson, community health educator for the Riley County Health Department.
The screenings are part of Riley County’s ongoing efforts to share information about the dangers of opioid use. These events are funded by the CDC Overdose to Data Action Grant.
“This film offers a profound emotional experience that challenges preconceived notions about vulnerability and addiction,” Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department said.
“By coming together as a community and supporting one another, we have the power to change the course of someone’s life. I strongly encourage parents, young adults, teachers, and community members to join us for these free film screenings.”
To watch the trailer and learn more about “The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning,” please visit the official website at https://thefirstdayfilm.com/.