The Riley County Health Department anticipates starting walk-in services for vaccines in March after a seven-year hiatus, director Julie Gibbs said Thursday.
Gibbs told Riley County commissioners that the health department anticipates opening up walk-ins for vaccines and other services next month. The health department will offer sexually transmitted infections testing, tuberculosis skin reads and most vaccines.
Gibbs said the health department has been appointment only since 2015. She said the reason for that was the lack of clerical staff. She also reported overall vaccination numbers had been down since the change to appointment only.
“We do have more temporary staff now, we’ve added the two temporary medical clerks, so that brings us back to four clerks,” Gibbs said. “So that puts us in a good position to be able to offer walk-ins again.”
In other business, the commission:
Listened to a report from Jason Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. He said the chamber and the city government are looking to apply for a Build A Stronger Economy (BASE) grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce to potentially create an entrepreneurial center in Aggieville. “That’s one of our big priorities,” Smith said. “We want to see more startups in this community.”
Approved a bid from Danko Emergency Equipment from Snyder, Nebraska, for $60,861 for two sets of extrication “jaws of life” equipment. This was a 5% increase from the original bid of $57,420, Russel Stukey, Riley County emergency management director, said the increase is because he had to push back the date to meet the county procurement policy. The original price was good until Jan 31.