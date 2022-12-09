riley co health dept mobile trailer
The Riley County Health Department’s mobile testing trailer is located in the parking lot next to the Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road.

 Courtesy photo

The Riley County Health Department will offer free testing for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) starting Monday.

Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello wrote in a statement Friday that the health department will begin offering free testing for influenza and RSV in addition to COVID-19 from the department’s mobile response trailer Dec. 12. The mobile trailer is located in the lower parking lot near the Family and Child Resource Center at 2101 Claflin Road in Manhattan. Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments will be required.