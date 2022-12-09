The Riley County Health Department will offer free testing for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) starting Monday.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello wrote in a statement Friday that the health department will begin offering free testing for influenza and RSV in addition to COVID-19 from the department’s mobile response trailer Dec. 12. The mobile trailer is located in the lower parking lot near the Family and Child Resource Center at 2101 Claflin Road in Manhattan. Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments will be required.
One swab, or sample, will be taken for each test given. Those interested in getting tested can go to rileycountyks.gov/test to schedule an appointment. People will choose which tests they need when they visit the mobile trailer. Results for flu and COVID-19 tests will be sent to patients via text or email. For RSV tests, people can simply wait 15 minutes to be handed their results.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said in a statement Friday that there are currently “many viruses” making people sick across Riley County.
“While some have similar symptoms, the treatment options and risks are different for each, and the duration of the illnesses can differ as well,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said the same measures that reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 are effective at reducing transmission of the other viruses.
“If you’re sick, stay home, rest, and drink plenty of fluids. It’s always a good idea to call your doctor if you have questions,” Gibbs said. “Some people can experience mild illness with some of these viruses, but anyone who would like advice should call their healthcare provider right away. If your symptoms are severe, such as difficulty breathing or very high fever, seek medical care immediately.”
In addition to free testing, Uccello wrote that the health department is providing flu and COVID-19 vaccines at its clinic. Clinic hours are Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. There are currently no available vaccines for RSV.
Walk-in patients are welcome at the clinic. Appointments for vaccinations can also be scheduled by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Some out-of-pocket fees may apply for flu vaccines depending on a patient’s insurance provider. More information is available at rileycountyks.gov/flu.
According to Uccello, the health department administered a total of 1,253 immunizations last month. That figure includes 557 COVID-19 vaccines, 347 flu vaccines, and 349 other immunizations such as tetanus.