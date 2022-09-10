Riley County Health Department once again will start offering free, in-person COVID-19 tests beginning Monday.
Testing will be available by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can schedule appointments up to two hours in advance and as far as five days out. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said in a written statement that the demand for testing has been increasing as case numbers rise, and the department recognized the need for free testing for residents.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has placed Riley County in the category of “high” COVID transmission rate — 100 or more cases per 100,000 people — for a mostly uninterrupted stretch that began in June.
KDHE on Wednesday reported 149 new cases in Riley County from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. This represents a rate of 200.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Workers will conduct nasal swab PCR testing at the health department’s mobile lab trailer. The trailer will be located in the lower parking lot near the RCHD Family and Child Resource Center at 2102 Claflin Road. Patients will remain in their vehicle for the test.
Results will be given within 30 minutes of the test.
The county is using the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Community Testing Partner program to make this possible.
Patients will not be asked for insurance or financial information. There will be no requirements to get tested.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the KDHE support that is making this effort possible,” Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said.
The health department will continue to distribute free at-home tests at the health clinic, located at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
Results will be shared with KDHE to include in their community reporting. CDC guidelines for isolation should be followed by anyone that tests positive.