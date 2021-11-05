Julius Walker, 12, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Riley County Health Department youth clinic May 20 at Pottorf Hall. The department announced Friday that it would have its first Pfizer clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The Riley County Health Department is having a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children 5 to 11 years old.
The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Riley County Health Department Family & Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road. The clinic is only for children 5 to 11 years old, and an adult or legal guardian must accompany the child. The department asks that only one parent or guardian comes because of space issues.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended giving the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. Children will be given one-third of the dose given to adults. Like the adult formula, it involves two doses that are given three weeks apart.
The vaccine is free to everyone, but health officials have asked participants who have health insurance to bring their health insurance card with them to have the bill sent to the insurance company.
Because of a Kansas State home football game, both parking lots of the center will be reserved for those receiving vaccines.