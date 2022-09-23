Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties are jointly applying for a state opioid grant meant to help reduce opioid overdoses across the region.
Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved allowing the health department to apply for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment grant.
The counties are requesting $49,948. They can request up to $50,000.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said they intend to hire a part-time community health specialist to work across the three counties and help educate the public.
“We are hoping with these efforts, we can overall reduce our opioid use and overdose and deaths in the area,” Gibbs said.
Fifty percent of the funding can be spent on salaries. Gibbs said other plans include streamlining the referral system for people treated at area hospitals for an overdose and addicted people to get support.
Meeting documents say the funding aims to implement strategies to prevent misuse of opioid, methamphetamine and other drugs of concern.
Gibbs said she couldn’t pass up the grant because of the rise in opioid use in the state and across the counties. The grant application was due Friday.
Additionally, the commission unanimously approved the health department replacing its sign with a digital one that will display messaging. The cost of the sign is $40,667. Gibbs said the health department will pay for the sign with coronavirus-relief funding.
The sign will be 30 inches by 5 foot, 3 inches. For the health department to use COVID funding, messages will have to share information related to COVID vaccine and testing information. The sign will replace the Riley County Health Department sign at Wharton Manor and Claflin Road.
Public works
Commissioners unanimously approved the public works department seeking a new industrial shredder for the clerk’s office. Evan McMillan, assistant public works director, said the old one is broken, and workers have tried repairing it.
McMillan said the clerk’s department needs it to shred important documents. McMillan estimates that the cost of a new shredder will cost $20,000 to $50,000.
He said workers are making one last attempt to fix by changing a fuse, but if it doesn’t work, the department needs to order a new one, which he said could take eight to 10 weeks.
Commissioners also unanimously approved an out-of-state travel request for David Wills to drive to Lousiville, Kentucky, to attend the EquipExposisiton to learn about new equipment that could help the department. The trip will cost the county $1,283.
Human resources
Commissioners unanimously approved Riley County Employee Day on Oct. 10. The county offices will be shut down on that day.
The county will use the day for training and team building. It is mandatory for all county employees. The day will cost $15,880. Elizabeth Ward, county human resource manager, said the cost was roughly $17,000 in 2021.