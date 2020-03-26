The Riley County Health Department started a new question and answer hotline for the public Wednesday.
People can call 785-587-4526 for questions regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People also can email rileycountycovid19@gmail.com with questions.
People who have COVID-19 symptoms, which include shortness of breath, cough or high fever, are encouraged to call the health department’s screening hotline at 785-323-6400. The screening hotline is available every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.