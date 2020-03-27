Riley County is heading towards a stay-at-home order because of the “sharp increase” of coronavirus cases in Kansas, according to officials.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, said Thursday during a press conference that the health department was working to formulate a stay-at-home order for the county.
In Kansas, 168 people — 90 men and 78 women — tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, Gibbs said. That is an increase of 42 cases from Wednesday.
On Friday morning, officials said they were finalizing the details on the order with the goal of enacting it quickly.
Gibbs said Thursday that the department would provide at least 24 hours’ notice before an order would go into effect. (Visit themercury.com for virus updates).
Across the country, states and individual counties have been issuing stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of COVID-19. According to the New York Times, these orders, as of affect at least 216 million people in at least 22 states, 84 counties, 17 cities and one territory.
Under a stay-at-home order, people are still allowed to leave their homes for “essential activities” such as trips to the grocery store, work and medical appointments. Orders also typically allow outdoor exercise.
Using the Kansas City area’s order as an example, essential businesses can include health care, food, sanitation, transportation, financial services, manufacturing, child care, hotels and motels, media, delivery services and government operations.
As of Friday afternoon, there are eight counties in Kansas with stay-at-home orders (Doniphan, Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, Sedgwick, Sumner and Wyandotte).