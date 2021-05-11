The Riley County Health Department hopes to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 with the Pfizer vaccine starting next week.
Pending federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine for youths, the health department will hold a vaccine clinic May 20 at Pottorf Hall focusing on giving the coronavirus vaccine to the 12-17 age group.
However, Alice Massimi, county public information officer, said staff members won't turn people away above the age of 18 at the clinic.
"We are more than happy to vaccinate them," she said Tuesday afternoon.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer vaccine — a two-dose vaccine — for children aged 12 to 15, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on immunization practices will meet Wednesday to advise the CDC on if the committee recommends using the Pfizer vaccine in youths, Massimi said.
“We’re planning as if it’s a go because of the time restraints," Massimi said.
The health department will receive its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines by the end of this week, Massimi said. Officials do not know the amount of vaccines Riley County will receive, Massimi said.
The CDC had already approved Pfizer vaccinations for 16- and 17-year-olds. It is the only vaccine available for those under the age of 18 right now.
The health department has been administering Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines; those vaccines are only approved for those over 18.
People can sign-up online to get a vaccination at the May 20 clinic. Nurses also will vaccinate walk-ins without an appointment, officials said.